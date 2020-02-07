Federal CIOs and Tech Teams Bring Home FITARA Awards

Last night, five Federal agency CIOs and their senior staff members brought home awards and well-earned praise for raising their Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) Scorecard grades at MeriTalk’s FITARA Awards ceremony.

The latest FITARA Scorecard version 9.0, issued in December 2019 by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, measures agencies improvement in seven key areas including: Agency CIO Authority Enhancements; Transparency and Risk Management; Portfolio Review; Data Center Optimization Initiative; Software Licensing; Modernizing Government Technology; and Cyber.

Here’s who brought home the hardware!

National Science Foundation for Best in Scorecard Category (FISMA):

NSF CIO Dorothy Aronson and Security, Architecture, Policy & Plans Branch Chief Nancy Kaplan

Department of Homeland Security for Most Improved:

Executive Director, Enterprise Business Management Office, Office of the CIO Melissa Bruce; DHS Acting CIO Elizabeth Cappello; and Chief of Staff, Office of the CIO Michele Carter

Education Department for Best Overall:

Chief, Investment and Acquisition Management Branch Kaye Fanning; Director, Information Technology Program Services Walter McDonald; Dept. of Ed CIO Jason Gray; and Deputy Secretary Mitchell Zais

General Services Administration for Best Overall:

GSA CIO David Shive; Administrator Emily Murphy; Allison Brigati, Deputy Administrator; Deputy CIO Beth Anne Killoran; Director for IT Strategy & Governance Peter Lenentine; and Deputy Commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service and Director of the TTS Anil Cheriyan

U.S. Agency for International Development for Best Overall:

USAID Chief of Staff, Office of the CIO Zack Kahn

