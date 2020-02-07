Federal CIOs and Tech Teams Bring Home FITARA Awards

Last night, five Federal agency CIOs and their senior staff members brought home awards and well-earned praise for raising their Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act (FITARA) Scorecard grades at MeriTalk’s FITARA Awards ceremony.

The latest FITARA Scorecard version 9.0, issued in December 2019 by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, measures agencies improvement in seven key areas including: Agency CIO Authority Enhancements; Transparency and Risk Management; Portfolio Review; Data Center Optimization Initiative; Software Licensing; Modernizing Government Technology; and Cyber.

Here’s who brought home the hardware!

National Science Foundation for Best in Scorecard Category (FISMA):

Department of Homeland Security for Most Improved:

Education Department for Best Overall:

General Services Administration for Best Overall:

U.S. Agency for International Development for Best Overall: