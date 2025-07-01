The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is canceling two major tech-related solicitations – the FirstSource III and PACTS III contract vehicles for IT support and professional services.

In separate notices posted to SAM.gov on June 27, DHS said it was canceling the contracts to align with recent White House executive orders. Both notices explain that the cancellations are in alignment with President Donald Trump’s March executive order that aims to consolidate Federal contracting under the General Services Administration (GSA).

“In alignment with recent Executive Orders, the Department conducted a thorough analysis of active contract awards and solicitations to assess mission-criticality and continued needs,” both notices say.

As a result, GSA said that both FirstSource III and PACTS III were determined to be “non-mission critical” contracts “that would provide redundant offerings available through existing General Services Administration (GSA) and other Government-wide solutions.”

DHS made awards for its $10 billion IT and software FirstSource III contract in September, but the department said it is “taking action to terminate existing FirstSource III contracts and cancel the solicitation.”

For the FirstSource III contract, DHS said it will “continue to leverage existing GSA and government-wide contract solutions, such as NASA SEWP, for future IT requirements.”

As for the PACTS III contract, the department said it “intends to leverage existing contract solutions such as GSA’s One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services+ and the GSA Multiple Award Schedules to support its requirements for these services in the future.”

DHS had not yet announced awards for the PACTS III contract, which is a small business set-aside vehicle with a ceiling of $8.4 billion over up to 10 years. The department noted it is “taking action to cancel the solicitation.”

The cancellations align with the Trump administration’s goal to centralize procurement under GSA, as outlined in the March executive order.

GSA is also looking to modernize and streamline Federal IT acquisitions under its OneGov Strategy, and it has announced several discounts with companies such as Google, Adobe, Salesforce, and Elastic.