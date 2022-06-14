The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is looking for innovative healthcare technology solutions that can eventually be scaled into clinical production with a new contract worth up to $650 million.

The Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning (AVAIL) contract is an indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract that will support the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning (OHIL).

“The AVAIL – Accelerating VA Innovation and Learning – contract serves as an opportunity to further VA’s long-standing tradition as a pioneer in medical innovation and VHA’s journey towards excelling as a learning organization by offering VHA, and the Office of Healthcare Innovation and Learning, the availability to augment its ongoing design, development, and testing efforts around healthcare innovation,” the solicitation says.

The VA has identified five innovation task areas the contract will focus on, including personalized care, data transformation, digital care, immersive technology, and care and service delivery models.

The agency is looking for a contractor to develop and test novel solutions and accompanying care and service models in the VHA, to ensure the “solutions create meaningful value for VHA clinicians, administrators, caregivers, and most importantly, veterans,” before scaling out the solutions more widely.

The VHA – the largest integrated health care system in the United States – has previously used technology such as wearable technologies, AI, 3-D printing, and telehealth capabilities to drive innovation in the healthcare market.

Offers are due to VA under the solicitation by June 30.