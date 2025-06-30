The U.S. Cyber Command has appointed Patrick Ware as its new executive director – which is the organization’s highest-ranking civilian position and the number three position overall in its command structure.

“Ware draws on his 34 years of experience working across NSA’s offensive and defensive missions to help maintain the strong partnership and alignment between NSA [National Security Agency] and U.S. Cyber Command,” Cyber Command said in announcing the appointment.

He succeeds Morgan Adamski, who said last week that she was stepping down from the position she took on in 2024.

The executive director position, Cyber Command said, “leads initiatives to mature CYBERCOM and subordinate Command functions in the areas of strategic communication, talent management, foreign and domestic partnerships, innovation, and capability development.”

Ware’s educational accomplishments include an electrical engineering degree from the University of Maryland and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins.