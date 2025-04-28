After four years of serving as the chief technology officer (CTO) at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), David Larrimore announced his departure from the department on Friday.

“It has been an incredible ride and I was fortunate enough to be at the forefront of bringing AI to DHS in a big way,” wrote Larrimore in a LinkedIn post on April 25 announcing that he was leaving the department that day. “I could not have done anything without the tireless efforts of my team and colleagues from around the Department that shared the same vision. I got to collaborate and work with some of the most talented and driven people I have ever met.”

Larrimore has been working at DHS since August 2021 and said he led a team of 150 employees and contractors during his time at the department.

He also helped to spearhead the department’s efforts in artificial intelligence, including leading the recruitment of the DHS AI Corps which hired 50 AI experts. He also led the development of a generative AI chatbot for internal use at the agency.

DHS, under Larrimore’s lead, was also successful in its moves toward using AI for facial recognition software, following a directive instituted by the department to test facial capture and recognition software to reveal unintended bias in its technology.

Before joining DHS, Larrimore had also served as the CTO for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) between 2016 and 2019 where he oversaw efforts to deploy the organization’s first multi-cloud environment.

He also was a lead solutions engineer within the Global Public Sector business arm of Salesforce, Inc., and served as a cloud strategist at the Department of Agriculture where he helped to build the first enterprise data warehouse for the General Services Administration.