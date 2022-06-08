The White House on June 7 withdrew its nomination of Biniam Gebre to serve as administrator for Federal procurement policy at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB).

If confirmed by the Senate, Gebre would have stepped into the role vacated by Michael Wooten in January 2021. Biden first nominated Gebre for the OMB position in August 2021.

Congress established the Office of Federal Procurement Policy in 1974 to guide Federal government procurement policies, regulations, and procedures, and within that scope to promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness in the acquisition process.

Gebre was scheduled to have a hearing on May 19 before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, but the hearing was postponed.

According to reports, Gebre decided to withdraw his nomination to pursue other opportunities.

Gebre is currently the senior managing director at Accenture Federal Services. He previously spent time in the Obama-Biden administration working at the Department of Housing and Urban Development as an acting assistant secretary and Federal housing administration commissioner, helping low-income families access credit.