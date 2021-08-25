The White House’s Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) has hired Rashida Richardson as its new senior policy advisor for data and democracy in OSTP’s Technology Division.

Richardson is currently an assistant professor of law and political science at the Northeastern University School of Law, according to her LinkedIn. Previously, she was a visiting scholar at Rutgers School of Law from August 2020 to July 2021 and the director of policy research at the AI Now Institute from 2018 to 2020.

Richardson is “a lawyer and researcher interested in the social and legal implications of ‘Big Data’ and data-driven technologies with a racial justice focus,” according to her website.

“My research examines the social and civil rights implications of data-driven technologies, including artificial intelligence,” she says on her website. “I also collaborate with legal advocacy, research, and community-based organizations to develop and inform policy interventions and regulatory strategies regarding data-driven technologies, government surveillance, racial discrimination, and the technology sector.”

Richardson has also served as legal counsel for the New York Civil Liberties Union from 2015 to 2018. She has served as an adjunct professor at New York University School of Law and Fordham University School of Law as well.