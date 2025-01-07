The White House on Tuesday launched the long-awaited U.S. Cyber Trust Mark, a voluntary cybersecurity labeling program for wireless internet of things (IoT) devices marketed to consumers.

Under the program, qualifying consumer smart products that meet cybersecurity standards will be able to bear a new U.S. Cyber Trust Mark label on their products. The label will also be accompanied by a QR code that consumers can scan for more security information on those products.

Products covered under the program include wireless IoT devices such as home security cameras, internet-connected appliances, fitness trackers, garage door openers, and baby monitors.

“The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark embodies public-private collaboration. It connects companies, consumers, and the U.S. government by incentivizing companies to build products securely against established security standards and gives consumers an added measure of assurance – through the label – that their smart device is cybersafe,” the White House said in a Jan. 7 statement.

The launch of the program comes after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted in March to authorize the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark and adopt final rules, as well as the trademarked shield logo. In December, the FCC announced 11 companies that will serve as cybersecurity label administrators, with UL Solutions selected as the lead administrator.

The third-party cybersecurity labeling administrators – of which UL Solutions is one in addition to its role as lead administrator – will manage evaluating product applications, granting permission to use the security label, and educating consumers. Device compliance testing will be handled by accredited labs.

As the lead administrator, UL Solutions will conduct stakeholder outreach and collaborate with the FCC, cybersecurity label administrators, and other stakeholders to develop and execute a consumer education campaign.

“We see great potential in the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark Program. It is a positive step forward for consumers and we are excited about the opportunity to highlight this program for our customers,” said Michael Dolan, senior director, head of enterprise privacy and data protection at Best Buy.

“Amazon supports the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark’s goal to strengthen consumer trust in connected devices. We believe consumers will value seeing the U.S. Cyber Trust Mark both on product packaging and while shopping online,” added Steve Downer, vice president at Amazon. “We look forward to collaborating with industry partners and the government on consumer education efforts and implementation strategies.”

The U.S. Cyber Trust Mark program was informed by input from a call for comment issued by the FCC in August 2023. That action closely followed a July 2023 announcement from the White House about the proposed program.