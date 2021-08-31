The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has named Dr. Neil Evans as its new acting chief information officer (CIO), the agency confirmed to MeriTalk.

Evans has served in several roles at VA, most recently serving as the chief officer for connected care at the Veterans Health Administration since April 2016. In this role, Evans oversaw VA’s telehealth program, mobile health program, patient portal, and innovation program, according to his LinkedIn.

Evans has also served as a staff physician at the Washington DC VA Medical Center (VAMC) since 2001.

Additionally, Evans served as co-executive director for connected care at VHA from 2013 to 2016, associate chief of staff for informatics at Washington DC VAMC from 2010 to 2016, and co-chief of primary care at Washington DC VAMC from 2006 to 2013.

Evans also serves as a senior advisor for the Federal Electronic Health Record Modernization (FEHRM) program office and a clinical associate professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

The agency’s former CIO, Dominic Cussatt, is now a CIO for the State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence and Research, according to his LinkedIn. Cussatt was named acting CIO at VA in January, after serving as deputy CIO at the agency since July 2018.