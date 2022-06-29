U.S. military veterans are now able to access online services using the same login and password across a variety of Federal government websites and portals, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced.

Veterans can now log in to VA.gov, My HealtheVet, and VA’s flagship Health and Benefits mobile app using Login.gov. The credentials also work with government websites that veterans interact with often, including the VA, Office of Personnel Management, and Small Business Administration.

“Login.gov is a secure digital credential designed to streamline how users access government benefits and services,” said VA Chief Technology Officer Charles Worthington. “As part of the department’s digital transformation efforts focused on continuous improvement, we’re embracing the innovative technology designed by Login.gov to provide our veterans a seamless sign-in experience to better serve, engage, and enhance the customer experience.”

The announcement comes after the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) awarded $10.5 million to the VA in April to implement the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Login.gov single sign-on technology.

In TMF’s first round of funding awards following the $1 billion infusion in the American Rescue Plan Act last year, GSA’s Login.gov received an award of $187 million.

“This is an important example of using technology to deliver services that provide convenient access to benefits while supporting veterans as they transition into civilian life,” said Director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services Dave Zvenyach. “It’s our mission at GSA to provide a secure and seamless digital experience for veterans and those supporting them.”