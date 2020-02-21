Transforming How Agencies Meet the Mission With ServiceNow

Simplified workflows and modernized systems are changing the way Federal agencies meet their missions, and ServiceNow is leading the way to a more service-focused government.

Join Federal IT leaders and visionaries at the third annual ServiceNow Federal Forum, “Service-Focused Government: Mission Simplified,” on February 26 and be part of an interactive, one-day event with over 1,000 industry and government attendees and more than 20 exhibitors.

The ServiceNow Federal Forum will feature a host of Federal and industry leaders presenting the latest strategies for mission success focused on IT service management, human resources, customer service, cybersecurity, and much more.

Attendees will hear how transforming workflows enables a service-focused government from plenary sessions, tactical breakout sessions, and Federal keynotes, including:

José Arrieta, CIO of Health and Human Services (HHS);

Perryn Ashmore, HHS Principal Deputy CIO and Acting Customer Experience Executive; and

Sherry Van Sloun, Assistant Director of National Intelligence for Human Capital at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Join us on February 26 at the Renaissance Hotel in Washington D.C. from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for this premiere event. Attendees are eligible for 6.5 Continuing professional education (CPE) credits, and no advance preparation is required.

To register for the event, click here.