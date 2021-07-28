The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) and the National Science Foundation (NSF) are seeking input on the implementation plan for a National Artificial Intelligence Research Resource (NAIRR), according to a request for information (RFI) posted to the Federal register.

A NAIRR Task Force was established in Fiscal Year 2021 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) with the vision of giving AI researchers and students across disciplines access to a shared computing and data system.

“The goal for such a national resource is to democratize access to the cyberinfrastructure that fuels AI research and development, enabling all of America’s diverse AI researchers to fully participate in exploring innovative ideas for advancing AI, including communities, institutions, and regions that have been traditionally underserved – especially with regard to AI research and related education opportunities,” the RFI says.

The implementation plan for the NAIRR needs to include goals to establish and maintain the NAIRR, including metrics for success. The implementation plan also needs to take into account which agency or organization will be responsible for implementation and deployment, a governance structure and model for oversight, and a plan for the sustainment of the NAIRR, among other requirements.

The RFI seeks responses by September 1. The NAIRR Task Force – which includes members from the Federal government, academia, and the private sector – has until May 2022 to submit an interim report to both Congress and the White House.