The Office of Personnel Management (OPM) has launched an online dashboard so that agencies have a new way to dig into the details of the Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) results from the last four years.

OPM’s new online platform breaks down Federal employees’ feedback by index, trending questions, and more. The dashboard comes just in time for the agency to administer the 2023 FEVS survey.

The dashboard is housed in OPM’s online data portal, and the public can access FEVS results from 2019-2022 across different agency sizes – from governmentwide to “very small.” It highlights the trends in global satisfaction, employee engagement, performance confidence, and much more.

The new tool is part of the agency’s recent data strategy that will stretch over the next several years. The recently announced strategy aims to follow a data-driven and best practices approach to recruitment, assessment, and hiring strategies that strengthen and supports diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) across the Federal government.

OPM’s FEVS is an organizational climate survey that assesses how employees jointly experience the policies, practices, and procedures characteristic of their agency and its leadership.

The 2022 FEVS results showed that Federal employees were less satisfied with their pay in 2022, but that overall job satisfaction and engagement remained steady. Additionally, the survey found that 69 percent of Federal employees reported positive perceptions of agency practices related to DEIA, 64 percent of employees reported consistently looking for new ways to improve work, and 56 percent noted that management encourages innovation.

The 2023 FEVS is set to be administered this month – featuring the index for DEIA, as well as the “innovation” component, and important topics such as resilience, customer responsiveness, autonomy, and information sharing. The results will be made available to the public in the fall.