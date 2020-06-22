OMB Seeking Detailees for Fed Data Strategy Implementation

The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) is seeking detailees from across Federal agencies to spend one year supporting the White House’s Federal Data Strategy (FDS) implementation.

The FDS detail assignments – as part of the Leveraging Data as a Strategic Asset Cross-Agency Priority Goal in the President’s Management Agenda – will have several assignments over the course of the year. The assignments include completing implementation of the 2020 FDS Action Plan, developing and implementing the 2021 action plan, and stakeholder outreach and communications.

“This detail requires high-performing individuals who possess a combination of business acumen, project management, and interpersonal skills,” OMB said. “Knowledge of or experience with data roles along the federal data lifecycle and federal agency implementation of the FDS and Foundations for Evidence-Based Policymaking Act is ideal.”

In addition to implementing the 2020 and 2021 FDS Action Plans, detailee assignments may also include assisting agency chief data officers, collecting and presenting milestone metric data, and supporting other data-related governance groups.

The application deadline for the position will be July 17, 2020 with interviewing and matching to follow between July 20 through 24.