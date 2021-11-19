The Office of the National Cyber Director has hired Rexford G. “Rex” Booth as its senior policy advisor, according to Booth’s LinkedIn.

The National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021 established the Office of the National Cyber Director. The new office – headed by National Cyber Director Chris Inglis – aims to help coordinate Federal cybersecurity policy and strategy.

Booth has served as the senior advisor at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) since June 2020 and previously served as CISA’s chief of cyber threat analysis for over two years.

While on detail from CISA, Booth also served as the chief information security officer (CISO) for the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee (PRAC), where he established the committee’s security program and oversaw the “safe handling of the sensitive data of tens of millions of impacted Americans,” according to his LinkedIn.

PRAC was created as a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and “is charged with coordinating oversight efforts of Federal Inspectors General (IG) to promote transparency of the $2.4 trillion in Federal emergency relief for individual citizens, businesses, hospitals, and industries impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.”

Previously, Booth also served as deputy CISO at the Federally-chartered Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation and as a manager at KPMG.