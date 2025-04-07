Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and Jared Golden, D-Maine, introduced bipartisan legislation on April 1 that looks to restore collective bargaining for Federal employees after a recent executive order from President Donald Trump that aims to cancel union contracts for vast swaths of the civilian workforce.

The Protect America’s Workforce Act would reverse the executive order, which seeks to eliminate collective bargaining rights across many Federal agencies. The order would apply to all cabinet-level Federal agency chief information officer (CIO) offices and substantial portions of 20 large agencies and component organizations.

Among the agencies listed in whole as being covered by the order are: the departments of Defense, Veterans Affairs, State, Treasury, the National Science Foundation, and the General Services Administration; major components of the Department of Homeland Security, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency; and portions of the Energy Department, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Environmental Protection Agency, and Justice Department.

The two lawmakers said that Trump’s order impacts roughly 67 percent of the Federal workforce.

“Improving government efficiency is essential – but sweeping exclusions from collective bargaining are a blunt instrument that risk weakening the very stability and performance we aim to strengthen,” Rep. Fitzpatrick said in a statement.

“The Protect America’s Workforce Act restores a balanced, targeted approach – protecting bargaining rights where they pose no threat to national security and reinforcing their proven role in supporting morale, accountability, and effective governance. We can defend our national security without silencing those who serve it. Efficiency and fairness are not mutually exclusive – and this legislation ensures we uphold both,” he added.

The Protect America’s Workforce Act has the support of several Federal unions, including the AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE), the National Postal Mail Handlers Union (NPMHU), the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU)), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

“In his order, President Trump said that Federal workers’ rights are incompatible with national security. He is wrong. Union workers make America stronger every single day,” said Rep. Golden.

“We commend the leadership of Reps. Jared Golden and Brian Fitzpatrick for using Congress’ power to reverse this executive order. The labor movement is 100 percent behind this bill and we call on every member of Congress, Democrat and Republican, to take a stand in support of our fundamental rights by backing this critical legislation,” added AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler.

Rep. Fitzpatrick, along with several other House Republicans, also sent a letter to Trump on April 1 asking the president to reconsider the executive order.

“We share your goal of streamlining Federal operations and ensuring agencies function effectively. However, we respectfully suggest a more targeted and deliberate approach,” the eight lawmakers wrote.