Dominic Sale, who for years helped lead Federal government IT modernization efforts at the General Services Administration (GSA), left government service earlier this month for a new position with Dynamic Integrated Services (DIS), a provider of IT, enterprise, and communications solutions to government and other customers.

In his most recent role at GSA, Sale was Deputy Assistant Commissioner, General Supplies and Services, and before that was Assistant Commissioner of Solutions in GSA’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) organization, and Assistant Commissioner of Operations, FAS TTS.

Before his service with GSA, Sale was Chief of Data, Analytics, and Reporting in the Office of Management and Budget’s (OMB) Office of E-Government and IT from 2013 to 2014, and from 2010 to 2011 was Acting Federal Deputy CIO.

At his new position with DIS, Sale is rejoining forces with Mark Forman, the firm’s executive vice president of enterprise optimization, and former administrator of OMB’s E-Government and IT office.

Sale told MeriTalk that his new position with DIS’ Enterprise Optimization practice involves “a pretty strong focus” on IT modernization, but also a wider lens on how to promote big changes in organizations, and a focus on “exactly what does and does not work” in the realm of big organizational change.

Of his 14 years of government service, Sale said “I’m really going to miss it,” and praised the role of GSA as “super critical” to engineering positive changes in how government works.

“To be honest, I never planned on staying as long as I did, but those who have been there know there’s something addictive about public service,” Sale said in a social media post.

“Every role I played taught me something new, introduced me to amazing people, and provided me with opportunities to make change on a scale I never would have imagined growing up,” he said. “To say I’m grateful for the time I had in Government is an understatement. It was an honor and a privilege that I will never take for granted.”