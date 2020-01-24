GSA Releases RPA Playbook to Guide Agency Programs

The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced initial publication of its Federal Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Program Playbook that aims to assist agencies in establishing new RPA programs, and provide guidance for existing programs.

According to GSA CFO Gerard Badorrek, the playbook will be updated periodically “to reflect developments in the Federal RPA environment.”

Further agency efforts on implementing RPA could quickly end up saving the government billions of dollars, the CFO said.

“The opportunity for RPA to transform Federal operations is massive. Current RPA programs operating within agencies are achieving roughly five hours of workload elimination per employee,” Badorrek said. “If the government deployed RPA at scale and achieved only 20 hours of workload elimination per employee, the net capacity gained would be worth $3 billion – and that is only scratching the surface,” he said.

Key guidance and themes in the playbook include: