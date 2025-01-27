The General Services Administration (GSA) has announced the appointment of Thomas Shedd to serve as the new director of the agency’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) group, and deputy commissioner of the Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

In his new role as TTS director, Shedd will oversee the organization that exists to deliver improved digital government for Americans.

Within the organization lies a beehive of technology programs, including 18F, IT Modernization Centers of Excellence, Presidential Innovation Fellowship, United States Digital Corps, and TTS Solutions.

“It’s already clear to me that we have a unique team, with staff that have deep experience in government and others with great experience from the private sector,” Shedd said.

“If we work together and execute well, we will be able to leverage our technical expertise and be a critical part of accelerating technology adoption across agencies to enable rapid gains in efficiency,” he added. “This is essential to enable the mission of GSA, and accomplish the goals of this new administration.”

Shedd has spent his career in Silicon Valley, including the last eight years at Tesla building software that operates vehicle and battery factories. GSA said his passion is “finding opportunities for software to solve big problems with solutions that hold up long term.”

He is a mechanical engineer by trade, receiving his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of California, Davis.

GSA also announced the appointment of Josh Gruenbaum as the commissioner of the FAS – the parent organization of TTS. Gruenbaum most recently worked at the investment firm KKR & Co., and GSA said he has specialized in “complex restructurings, mergers and acquisitions, corporate turnarounds, governance, and investing.”

“The Federal Acquisition Service stands at the heart of the government’s ability to operate effectively. Whether through our work in procurement, fleet management, technology, or charge card programs, we are the enablers of government efficiency,” Gruenbaum said. “I look forward to aligning closely with DOGE as we work to ensure that taxpayers are receiving necessary and valuable services at the best possible price.”

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week that established the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) as an agency of the executive branch and rebrands the U.S. Digital Service (USDS) as the U.S. DOGE Service to help DOGE focus on modernizing Federal technology to improve efficiency and productivity.