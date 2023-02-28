Lifelong civil servant Gerald Caron has moved from his post as chief information officer (CIO) and assistant inspector general for IT at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG).

“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as chief information officer at International Trade Administration,” Caron wrote on his LinkedIn on Feb. 27.

Caron held his leadership position at HHS OIG for nearly two years before moving to his new role at the Commerce Department agency.

The CIO has over 24 years of IT experience. Caron spent 18 of those years at the State Department before leading at HHS OIG. He held five different positions in the department, moving from managing small technical groups to his previous role as the director of enterprise network management.

He started his public service career with a seven-year stint in the Army, working as a programmer and administrator.

The IT leader’s work at HHS OIG focused on developing zero trust architecture and enhancing data and identity management, among other security-related efforts.

As ITA’s CIO, Caron is responsible for managing the agency’s IT investments, systems, services, and products, and overseeing policy, guidance, and standard operating procedures. He will also support ITA’s mission focused on enhancing the global competitiveness of the U.S. tech industry through expanding market access and increasing international sales.