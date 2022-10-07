The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) this week announced the appointment of Stephanie Nguyen as the agency’s new chief technology officer (CTO).

Nguyen has served in the CTO role in an acting capacity since October 2021, after Erie Meyer left the position to serve as the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau’s chief technologist.

Before coming to the FTC, Nguyen served in the U.S. Digital Service at the White House, and as a research scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She has over 10 years of leadership experience and has built and designed technical products and services across government, academia, civil society, and the private sector, focusing on human-computer interaction design and user experience research.

The FTC announced her appointment along with the appointment of Public Affairs Director Douglas Farrar.

“I’m excited to welcome Stephanie and Doug to the FTC’s senior leadership team,” FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said. “Their knowledge and experience will strengthen the FTC in two key areas, ensuring that we keep pace with the latest developments in technology and that we’re communicating clearly with the public about the critical work of the agency.”