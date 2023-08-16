FBI Director Christopher Wray has tapped Janeen DiGuiseppi to serve as the assistant director of the Insider Threat Office at the FBI’s headquarters in Washington.

DiGuiseppi most recently served as the FBI’s top agent in Albany, N.Y., and the first woman to permanently lead the field office covering 32 upstate New York counties and Vermont since 2021.

In 2014, then-FBI director James Comey established the Insider Threat Office following an executive order by former President Barack Obama. It followed the 2010 leak of classified material by U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.

In her new role, DiGuiseppi will be involved in efforts to protect confidential data and intellectual property from security threats within the FBI.

It will be the latest achievement for DiGuiseppi, an Air Force veteran and FBI agent since 1999, where she previously served in Salt Lake City, Denver, Memphis, Tenn., along with service in Iraq and Afghanistan.

DiGuiseppi’s previous areas of expertise within the FBI include intelligence and surveillance; violent crime, drug, and public corruption violations; as well as civil rights.