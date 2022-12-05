The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has delayed the deadline for Phase II proposals for its $10 billion IT and software FirstSource III contract until after the new year, according to a solicitation update on Sam.gov.

Interested vendors have until the morning of Jan. 18 to submit proposals containing prior experience, past performance, and pricing for the FirstSource III solicitation. DHS pushed back the previous Nov. 21 deadline because the agency realized it wouldn’t finish answering questions before then.

The FirstSource III contract covers two categories – IT valued added resellers and software functionality. The contract is a small business set-aside vehicle with five tracks: 8(a) small businesses; historically underutilized business zones; service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses; women-owned small businesses; and all small businesses. Each will have a 10-year, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

DHS also issued an amendment answering industry’s contracting and technical questions to the solicitation.

The amendment clarifies pricing including for post-award equipment and labor, requires offerors with changes to their reps and certs to update their cover letters, allows for prior experience and past performance within six years of the solicitation’s issuance, and clarifies proposing stock-keeping units.

DHS also clarified that offerors who did not submit a proposal under Phase I for the FirstSource III contract cannot submit a proposal for consideration for Phase II.

DHS is giving interested vendors until Dec. 12 to submit questions about the new amendment.