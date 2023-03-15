Who’s on your list for the Most Valuable Players in helping to ensure the nation’s cybersecurity?

MeriTalk wants to hear from you – now through April 14 – with nominations for our 2023 Cyber Defenders Awards that will honor those individuals who have made significant contributions across cyber programs in Federal IT.

Your nominees can be from either government, or the private sector – we will recognize the leaders in each segment – but all nominees must work in the Federal IT industry and exhibit strong leadership in cyber innovation in the field.

From policy developments like the Biden administration’s new National Cybersecurity Strategy, proposed budget increases for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), to the ever-present danger of compromises like the U.S. Marshals hack, cybersecurity is only growing in importance to the nation’s security.

And that’s why it’s a great time to recognize the best in the field – from government and the private sector.

The first step is to offer up your nominations to MeriTalk by Friday, April 14, at 5 p.m. EDT.

Then get ready to celebrate this year’s winners at dueling events in May. The first is at an award ceremony at MeriTalk’s Cyber Central conference on May 17 at District Winery in Washington, D.C. The second is on May 18 at Cyber Smoke at Morton’s The Steakhouse, also in Washington.

If you have any questions, reach out to cyberdefenders@meritalk.com.