Step One – DEIA Strategic Plan

Last November, the White House released a government-wide strategic plan to advance diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA) for the Federal workforce, as required under President Biden’s DEIA executive order (EO) issued in June 2021.

The strategic plan aims to help agencies implement the DEIA EO and provide a roadmap for agencies to follow to strengthen DEIA in their workforce policies, practices, and culture.

“Even with decades of progress building a Federal workforce that draws from the full diversity of the nation, many underserved communities remain under-represented in the Federal workforce, especially in positions of leadership,” the plan says. “As the nation’s largest employer, the Federal workforce must be our country’s model of excellence for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.”

The plan provides agencies with five operating principles to advance and sustain DEIA. These include:

“Use data and evidence-based decision-making;

Focus on continuous improvement;

Adopt a collaborative whole-of-agency mandate with partnership engagement;

Prioritize accountability and sustainability; and

Understand the perspectives of the workforce and the customers.”

Step Two – the PMA

The Biden administration’s President’s Management Agenda (PMA) published last November ties Federal workforce and DEIA issues tightly within broader government policy, and as one of three top issues that headline the PMA. As such, look for those issues to be pursued government wide through at least 2024. The major strategy tenets include:

Attracting and hiring “the most qualified employees, who reflect the diversity of our country, in the right roles across the Federal Government”;

Making “every Federal job a good job, where all employees are engaged, supported, heard, and empowered, with opportunities to learn, grow, join a union and have an effective voice in their workplaces through their union, and thrive throughout their careers”;

Reimagining and building “a roadmap to the future of Federal work informed by lessons from the pandemic and nationwide workforce and workplace trends”; and

Building “the personnel system and support required to sustain the Federal Government as a model employer able to effectively deliver on a broad range of agency missions.”

Part Three – Skills Emphasis

A third major policy shift that may also help bend the workforce curve in favor of the Federal government kicked off in earnest earlier this year when OPM issued guidance implementing a Trump-era executive order (EO) that instructs agencies to expand skill-based hiring and decrease reliance on educational accomplishments and self-assessments to evaluate prospective employees.

According to the guidance released May 19, the administration fully supports “expanding skills-based hiring for Federal jobs” because it ensures that hiring managers focus on what skills candidates have, and not where they acquired those skills.

“These reforms will expand the use of competency-based hiring across the Federal Government with the increased use of valid assessments that carefully measure candidates’ ability to perform the job,” the guidance says.

OPM added that considering the booming labor market, “the Federal government must position itself to compete with other sectors for top talent” and a skills-based approach to hiring advances this objective.

And All the Rest

