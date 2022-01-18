The U.S. Army has awarded CACI International a five-year, single-award task order worth up to $514 million to provide network modernization of its outside plant (OSP) infrastructure and facilities.

The task order, awarded under the General Services Administration’s Alliant 2 contract vehicle, tasks CACI with engineering, furnishing, installing, and testing a “turnkey” solution to upgrade OSP infrastructure at over 40 military installations.

“CACI’s understanding and unique OSP knowledge will ensure that this modernization maximizes the Army’s current infrastructure, evolves to incorporate the latest network standards, and supports Army communications for software, data, and analytics at scale as well as network security,” John Mengucci, CACI president and chief executive officer, said in a press release.

“Working with the Army, we will effectively deliver higher reliability and survivability supporting all missions with near-zero downtime,” he added.

CACI will deliver enterprise technology, helping the Army to “improve capacity needed for an underground fiber optic cable infrastructure required to support robust, reliable, high-speed voice, video, and data networks for critical command and control systems.”