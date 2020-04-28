Accenture Awarded $96M Contract to Modernize VA IT

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has been awarded a $96 million contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) Service Management Office to modernize enterprise service management and provide cutting edge IT. The contract has a five-year period of performance and AFS will use ServiceNow as the primary platform to power the new business process automation and service transformations which include increasing visibility into the health of the IT infrastructure and increase service availability for both Veterans and VA employees. “Accenture Federal Services is proud to help VA seamlessly transition its existing service management tools to both improve the user experience and increase the business value of solutions,” Shawn Roman, a managing director at AFS, said.