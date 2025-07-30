New Google Workspace Cost-Saving Offer Available for U.S. Federal Government

By: Tony Orlando, GM Specialty Sales, Google Public Sector

Government agencies rely on IT providers to provide secure, compliant, and efficient technology to help complete their vital missions. At the same time, cost-savings and productivity are taking center stage. These priorities – lower cost with better security and productivity – may seem at odds, but with the right cloud provider, they don’t have to be.

Starting April 10, 2025, we are offering Google Workspace at a significant discount for U.S. federal government agencies. Workspace is a FedRAMP High authorized communication and collaboration platform that includes familiar apps, such as Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet and more. Workspace comes with the best of Google AI, including Gemini and NotebookLM, at no additional cost, and is infused with efficient, time-saving features, such as real-time collaboration. Hundreds of thousands of personnel across the Department of Energy, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and others have access to Workspace to enhance their productivity and collaboration. Now, with Gemini being the first AI assistant to receive FedRAMP High Authorization, Workspace is also paving the way for federal agencies to leverage state-of-the-art AI capabilities in a compliant manner.

Read on to learn more about how Google Workspace could help Federal agencies potentially save up to $2 billion over the next three years with government-wide adoption, while offering improved security and enabling greater productivity.

Cutting costs

Consistent with the U.S. General Services Administration’s strategy of treating the government as a single buyer, we have launched a temporary discount of 71% off the current Multiple Award Schedule (MAS IT) pricing for a bundled offering of Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Assured Controls Plus, ensuring federal agencies of all sizes can access volume-based pricing. This pricing is effective until September 30, 2025.

Improving security

Workspace has a unique approach to ensuring that cost and productivity are addressed with security top of mind. First, it delivers a secure, reliable, and compliant cloud infrastructure for all customers, ensuring that government agencies receive the same benefits, capacity, and features at the same pace as commercial customers. Second, Workspace can nullify classes of attack vectors since it doesn’t require client desktop apps or on-premises software. And third, Workspace is built-in with AI defenses that leverage threat signals from billions of endpoints and Google’s vast threat intelligence. The result? Workspace blocks more than 99.9% of spam, phishing attempts, and malware, and comes with a 99.9% uptime SLA.

Supercharging productivity

Workspace is highly interoperable with other software tools, leading to faster deployment and increased productivity —including an estimated 30% improvement in collaboration. Designed for the cloud, Google Workspace is intuitive, reducing time to configure workstations by up to 90%, as well as facilitating simplified user onboarding and training.

Additionally, with Gemini in Workspace apps and the Gemini app having achieved FedRAMP High authorization, federal agencies can get more done with AI without additional costs for AI add-ons or subscriptions. Workspace with Gemini dramatically accelerates the creation and sharing of emails, documents, and even transcribed meeting notes. Users can save an average of 105 minutes per week generating text, summarizing content and automating tasks. Critically, 75% of daily Gemini users say it also improves the quality of their work.

Increasing efficiency

Workspace has long been a trusted partner to federal agencies, enabling efficiency through ease of collaboration and communication. Working with the Air Force Research Laboratory since 2021, Workspace has been able to create “a flexible, synergistic enterprise that capitalizes on the seamless integration of data and information through the use of modern methods, digital processes and tools and IT infrastructure.”

We are committed to ensuring the public sector can benefit from Google’s latest AI, innovations, and technologies, freed from redundancy or vendor lock-in.

Learn more about how Google Workspace can help your agency accelerate mission impact. Register now for digital access to Google Cloud Next ’25 to watch keynotes and explore sessions on-demand.