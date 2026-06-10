Building Cybersecurity into the Foundation of AI Export Controls

By: Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-Founder, Keeper Security

As the federal government tightens controls on advanced semiconductors and AI-enabled technologies, export policy is evolving from a trade mechanism into a technology security framework – one that must incorporate cybersecurity and identity assurance by design.

Without technically enforceable cybersecurity requirements, restricted AI hardware remains vulnerable to diversion through credential compromise, insider misuse or unauthorized administrative access, even when physical transfer restrictions are in place.

Export compliance must extend beyond where hardware is shipped to include how access is authenticated, authorized, monitored and logged throughout its licensed lifecycle – including installation, configuration, maintenance, remote administration and decommissioning.

Cybersecurity as a National Security Control Mechanism

The evolving AI export regime seeks to protect U.S. technological leadership by ensuring that advanced chips and compute resources cannot be diverted to adversarial use. True security requires that export controls be enforced through continuous identity verification, privileged access controls and real-time monitoring. This ensures restricted AI technologies cannot be accessed, operated or administered outside approved conditions. Identity governance, zero-trust architectures and continuous verification make export restrictions technically enforceable, not just legally binding.

Export enforcement touches every entity with operational control over covered hardware, including manufacturers, exporters, integrators, cloud operators, data center administrators, maintenance providers and any remote management personnel interacting with licensed systems.

From an enforcement perspective, organizations must demonstrate who has access to restricted hardware, what privileges they hold, where they are connecting from and whether those actions align with approved license conditions.

Defining “Trust” in a Technology Supply Chain

In today’s landscape, organizations must demonstrate trust through continuously enforced identity, access and encryption controls that withstand audit and regulatory scrutiny. Objective verification frameworks such as FedRAMP, NIST AI RMF, FIPS 140-3 validated encryption, ISO 27001, 27017 and 27018, and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance provide measurable proof of security.

Trust, in the export context, means producing verifiable evidence of compliance, not merely attesting to intent.

Integrating Encryption Resilience and Future-Proofing Integrating Encryption Resilience and Future-Proofing

As AI technologies and data exchanges become targets of geopolitical competition, encryption must evolve alongside regulation. Quantum Resistant Cryptography (QRC) provides long-term protection against emerging threats and is essential for federal agencies finalizing their post-quantum strategies. Once operational at scale, quantum computers will render current public-key cryptography obsolete. The risk is already present through “harvest now, decrypt later” attacks, in which adversaries capture encrypted data today to decrypt them once quantum technology matures.

Encouraging adoption of QRC within trusted entities helps protect sensitive export data over the long term and aligns export control with federal post-quantum security strategies.

Operationalizing Oversight Through Verification and Research

Export oversight should include continuous operational verification, not just transactional license approval.

Effective export compliance programs should incorporate:

Annual audits and attestations verifying cybersecurity compliance

Independent validation of zero-trust, PAM and encryption standard implementations

Retention of access logs and session records for regulatory review

Recent global research shows that organizations adopting PAM and zero-trust models achieve measurable security outcomes. More than 53% report improved protection of sensitive data and 47% report strengthened compliance postures. These outcomes demonstrate that modern PAM doesn’t just mitigate risk – it improves operational efficiency and supports compliance objectives.

This evidence-based model can guide policymakers in codifying cybersecurity maturity as a precondition for technology export eligibility.

Strengthening AI Leadership Through Secure Exports

When export rules are reinforced by continuous identity verification, privileged access controls and encryption resilience, compliance becomes measurable and enforceable – not declarative. Without enforceable identity, access and encryption controls, export restrictions risk failing in practice, creating opportunities for credential compromise, unauthorized access and misuse of licensed systems.

This approach safeguards U.S. technological competitiveness, fortifies allied cooperation and ensures that “trusted” truly means secure in the era of AI-driven global competition.