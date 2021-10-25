The White House appointed Jonah Force Hill, a longtime cyber advisor and strategist, to become the National Security Council’s (NSC) Director of Cybersecurity and Emerging Tech Policy, according to Hill’s LinkedIn.

Hill, who has been serving in the post since September, comes to the NSC after working at U.S. Secret Service since March 2018. Hill started at Secret Service as a senior advisor in the Office of Investigations and was most recently a senior program manager and the executive director of Cyber Investigations at the agency.

This will be Hill’s second stint in the Executive Office of the President (EOP). In 2011, Hill served first as an intern on the National Economic Council before becoming a consultant in the Office of the Cybersecurity Coordinator where he served for a year.

Hill served as a senior policy specialist at the U.S. Department of Commerce. There from 2014-18, Hill worked on internet policy at the agency. In addition to serving on the NSC, Hill is a term member on the Council on Foreign Relations, where he has served since 2018.