The Biden-Harris administration has named University of California (UC) Berkeley law professor Deirdre Mulligan deputy U.S. chief technology officer for policy at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP).

In her new position, Mulligan will be the principal adviser to the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Initiative Office, which coordinates AI research, development, and planning activities across the Federal government.

Mulligan takes over from Lynne Parker, who stepped down from the post in August 2022 to return to academia.

After years in the academic sector, Mulligan brings her research and expertise on “internet policy issues to assist the Biden Administration in advancing the privacy and equity priorities set out in the Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights,” she said in a press release.

“Protecting the values we care about in our increasingly automated society requires interdisciplinary approaches,” Mulligan said.

The UC Berkeley professor – who will be on leave to take on her new role – has spent much time on research projects exploring the challenges posed by the use of AI by the Federal government and the responsible AI practices employed by technology companies.