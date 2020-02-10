White House FY21 Budget Proposal Solidifies OPM-GSA Merger

The President’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget proposal includes a joint appropriations request from the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), reflecting the Trump administration’s intention to merge OPM into GSA.

President Donald Trump proposed the merger in June 2018 and received mixed reviews from Congress. In July 2019, the House approved an amendment to the FY20 National Defense Authorization Act to block the merger.

“The Trump Administration’s proposal to merge OPM and GSA is short-sighted and yet another example of this administration’s continued attacks on the federal civilian workforce,” Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., told MeriTalk in August 2019.

In the FY21 budget request, GSA received $21.3 billion to fund capital investments, modernization projects, and other agency functions. The agency allotted $20 million of those funds to transition Federal agencies to NewPay, its standardized, software-as-a-service payroll program.