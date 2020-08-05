WH Releases Guidance on Implementing EO for Skills-Based Hiring

The Trump Administration has released guidance on implementing an executive order (EO) for agencies that emphasizes hiring based on skills rather than whether the potential hire has a college degree.

The EO, issued on June 26, gave OPM 120 days to change job classifications and qualifications with new standards which the White House said would transform the Federal hiring process “to replace one-size-fits-all, degree-based hiring with skills-based hiring.”

The guidance, from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), states that “heads of all executive departments and agencies [are] to ensure that within 180 days of the EO issuance, candidate selection decisions shall include assessments that do not rely exclusively on educational attainment to determine the extent to which candidates possess relevant knowledge, skills, competencies, and abilities.”

OPM will partner with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to meet the requirements of the EO over the next 120 days. Next steps include: