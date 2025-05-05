Who are the cybersecurity innovators and practitioners who are forging the cutting edge of protection in the defense of networks and infrastructure across the government and private sector?

Breaking news! MeriTalk is delighted to celebrate the 42 technology security stalwarts that make up the 2025 class of Cyber Defenders!

Nominated by their peers across the Federal government and industry, this year’s class of Cyber Defenders is making crucial contributions to defend the tech infrastructure that is foundational to modern government and society, and engineering the security breakthroughs that will keep us all ahead of cyber adversaries.

“These leaders are driving forward-thinking strategies and innovations that are vital to our nation’s digital resilience,” said Caroline Boyd, principal, government programs at MeriTalk. “We’re proud to honor their commitment to securing the future of government cybersecurity and their role in building a stronger, safer digital future.”

Calendar hold: We’re going to host and toast the 2025 class of Cyber Defenders at Tech Tonic on May 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Washington, D.C., and you are invited. This year’s class features both some of best-known practitioners, and dozens more that emerging into the top ranks. In other words, the people we need to know better. Hit the go-button here.

From the government ranks, here are the 24 award winners for 2025:

Jack Albright, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Department of Transportation;

Katie Arrington, Acting Chief Information Officer, Department of Defense;

Hemant Baidwan, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Homeland Security Office of the CISO, OCIO;

Scott Braus, Director of Cybersecurity Operations, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau;

Jonathan Burgard, Chief Engineer, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific;

Luis Coronado, Chief Information Officer, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Department of State;

Bob Costello, Chief Information Officer, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency;

Willie Crenshaw, Jr., former Director for Federal Information Security Modernization Act and High Value Asset, Department of Transportation;

James Curtin, Lead Cloud Architect, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific;

Amir Dastouri, Chief Information Security Officer, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission;

Andre Dunham, Cyber Supply Chain Risk Manager, Office of Personnel Management;

Heather Heben, Program Manager, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific;

Henry Houle, Information Security Systems Manager, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific;

David McKeown, Special Assistant for Cybersecurity Innovation, Office of the Department of Defense Chief Information Officer;

Vu Nguyen, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice;

Jaime Noble, Director for Information Technology Security and Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs;

Kristin Ruiz, Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Chief Information Officer, Transportation Security Administration;

James Saunders, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Personnel Management;

Michael Schmidt, Cloud Engineer, Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific;

Abel Sussman, Information Technology Specialist, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency;

Melissa Thomas, Service Line Manager, Network Security Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Information and Technology;

Aastha Verma, Branch Chief and Joint Collaborative Environment Co-Lead, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency;

Pete Waterman, FedRAMP Director, General Services Administration; and

Kevin Yasuda, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Justice.

And from industry, here are the 18 award winners for 2025:

Hansang Bae, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Zscaler;

Gary Barlet, Public Sector Chief Technology Officer, Illumio;

Carolyn Duby, Field Chief Technology Officer and Cyber Security GTM Lead, Cloudera;

John Dvorak, Chief Technology Officer, North American Public Sector, Red Hat;

Rob Gillis, Sales Director, Public Sector, Defense Industrial Base, Intel;

Todd Helfrich, Vice President, Federal, Censys;

Steve Hoffman, President, Fortinet Federal;

Molly Just-Behr, Global Head of Public Sector, Databricks;

Tom Kennedy, Vice President and General Manager, Axonius Federal Systems;

Dr. Matthew McFadden, Vice President, Cyber and Distinguished Technologist, General Dynamics Information Technology;

Joe Nguyen, Director, Enterprise Cybersecurity Infrastructure, Lockheed Martin;

Daniel O’Donohue, Senior Vice President, Strategic Programs, Owl Cyber Defense;

Dr. Tim Robinson, D.Sc., Principal Solutions Architect, World Wide Technology;

Nick Saunders, Chief Cybersecurity and Data Officer, Global Space Networks, Viasat;

Drew Schnabel, Vice President, U.S. Government Solutions, Zscaler;

Eric Trexler, Senior Vice President, U.S. Public Sector, Palo Alto Networks;

Alex Wallenta, Technical Lead, Cybersecurity, ManTech; and

Daniel Wilbricht, President, Optiv + ClearShark.

For more information on the awards and winners, please visit: https://www.meritalk.com/award/cyber-defenders-2025/