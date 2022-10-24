Keith De Silva has been promoted to chief of staff within the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Office of Information Security (OIS), according to his LinkedIn page.

Most recently, De Silva served nine months as executive director in the OIS. He has worked full-time on the tech side of VA for nearly 18 months. The OIS operates within the agency’s Office of Information and Technology (OIT).

“[I have] an established track record of delivering unmatched results and building strong and high performing teams,” De Silva’s LinkedIn page says.

According to their website, VA’s OIT collaborates with partners to create the best experience for veterans through the delivery of state-of-the-art technology.

De Silva comes to the position with just under 30 years of global experience that includes extensive program and project management. He is a long-time veteran of the U.S. Army – starting as a culinary specialist in Fort Bragg in 1994 and leaving in 2020 as an executive officer in Fort Campbell.

In a comment on his LinkedIn promotion announcement, De Silva boasted that he went from “flipping omelettes” to chief of staff. “Who should of thought,” he said.