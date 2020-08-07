VA OIG Finds Room for Improvement in Health Information Exchanges

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Inspector General (OIG) recently reviewed usage health information exchanges (HIEs) at 48 VA facilities and community providers for possible barriers to their use.

“The Veterans Health Information Exchange program office has two methods to share information with the community, via internet exchange (VA Exchange) and email exchange (VA Direct),” the OIG report said. “Exchanging health information electronically provides a secure method for healthcare providers to share veteran health information.”

During this review, the OIG found – via interviews with staff – that most impediments come through “training, the need for more community partners, use of contract community coordinators, and technology.” Facilities using VA Exchange or VA Direct felt more community participation would result in achieving more program goals.

The VA OIG made four recommendations to which the Under Secretary for Health concurred: