VA Launches Appointment Scheduler to Streamline EHR

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has launched a new scheduling tool as a part of its electronic health record modernization (EHRM) efforts to streamline its appointment scheduling process for providers.

The Centralized Scheduling Solution (CSS) is an all-in-one appointment scheduling platform. Currently, VA staff must log in to multiple software applications to coordinate appointment timing, equipment, and personnel. With CSS, the department explained that scheduling by resource will be available on a single, color-coded system.

CSS implementation started at the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System on Aug. 21.

“VA has delivered an enhanced scheduling system that will benefit veterans and healthcare providers,” Acting VA Deputy Secretary Pamela Powers said. “This is another successful launch of a major milestone in the EHRM effort and will optimize veterans’ access to health care by improving appointment scheduling. CSS also provides an efficient and transparent method of identifying and eliminating double bookings, flagging canceled appointments and maximizing provider time spent with patients.”

Electronic health record initial rollout at VA sites is beginning this fall.