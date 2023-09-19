The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has issued a draft solicitation for its Secure, Performant, Reliable and User-Centered Experiences (SPRUCE) multiple-award contract for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract aims to deliver improved digital services and provide exceptional user experiences for veterans.

While the draft solicitation does not include an expected ceiling, market research experts estimate the ceiling could be as high as $2.7 billion.

“SPRUCE supports VA’s digital modernization initiatives by ensuring VA has streamlined access to the modern commercial services required to deliver excellent products to VA’s internal and external users,” the VA said in its performance work statement.

“Successfully delivering such products often requires VA to obtain commercial delivery services supported by teams with capabilities in: software development and operation; technical advising and architecture planning; service design and user research studies; data science and data analytics; product support operations,” it adds.

The VA is looking for a contractor that can provide expertise in each of those five areas and consistently deliver “viable digital solutions in support of VA’s strategic mission and objectives.” The agency envisions this will require multi-disciplinary teams, but the specific capabilities and expertise required for each team will be detailed at the task order level.

The VA said this contract aligns with several initiatives to strengthen Federal technology and acquisition practices, including the Biden administration’s National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Comments on the draft solicitation are due by Sept. 21.