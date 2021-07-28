Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Sec. Dennis McDonough has tasked Deputy Secretary Donald Remy to oversee the department’s troubled Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) program.

The move comes after a recent VA Office of the Inspector General’s (OIG) report that found an additional $2.5 billion in unreported IT infrastructure upgrade costs, which could put the program cost up to $5.1 billion more than estimated. During a July 14 Congressional hearing, McDonough called the program’s missteps “extremely disappointing,” but told members of Congress that he is proposing a new approach for the program he hopes will get VA’s efforts “back on track.”

During a Tuesday press conference, McDonough remarked, “It’s great to have him here, I admire Donald a great deal.” He added that Remy has already “hit the ground running” on the EHR program.

Remy was confirmed by the Senate on July 15 to serve as deputy secretary for the VA. Prior to joining the VA, Remy had a lengthy legal career. He served as chief operating officer and chief legal officer for the National Collegiate Athletic Association and previously was a partner at the law firm Lathan & Watkins and as deputy assistant attorney general for the Department of Justice. A former Army captain, Remy has also worked as an assistant to the general counsel for the Army.

Before Remy took over responsibility for the EHR project, it was temporarily overseen by Dr. Carolyn Clancy, who served as acting deputy secretary after then-Secretary Robert Wilkie fired James Byrne in February of 2020.