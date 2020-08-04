USAID Earns ‘A’ Grade on Tenth FITARA Scorecard

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) earned an “A” grade on the tenth version of the FITARA Scorecard issued this week by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, according to amended data provided by the Government Operations Subcommittee on August 4.

The subcommittee said it discovered – and quickly corrected – an error in figures used in tabulating USAID’s score in the FISMA category, which maps to cybersecurity grading. With correction of that figure, USAID’s overall grade rose to an “A,” from the “B” score that was reported on August 3.

The “A” grade puts USAID at the top of the scorecard, along with the General Services Administration (GSA), which earned an “A+” grade on the tenth version of the scorecard. USAID also earned an “A” grade on the ninth version of the FITARA scorecard.

With the adjustment to USAID’s score, the tenth version of the scorecard shows that seven agencies earned higher overall grades, 14 agencies saw their scores remain unchanged, and only three agencies saw declines.

The best way to make sense of the multicolored FITARA Scorecard – which grades major Federal agency performance across a variety of IT modernization and related policy categories – is to view the FITARA Dashboard.