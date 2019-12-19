U.S., Japan Ink Quantum R&D Collaboration Pact

The United States and Japan have signed the Tokyo Statement on Quantum Cooperation, which supports continued collaboration in quantum information science and technology (QIST) research and development, the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy announced Dec. 19. The statement “encourages increased engagement in QIST through international conferences and events; supports cooperative efforts to prepare the next generation of QIST scientists and engineers; and promotes the sharing of research methodologies, infrastructure, and data,” OSTP said.