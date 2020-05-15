TSA Looks to AI to Combat Insider Threats

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released its Insider Threat Roadmap on May 14, with details on how the agency plans to use emerging tech and advanced analytics to mitigate risks.

The 2020 roadmap for combatting insider threats centers on three main priorities: using data-driven decision making to detect threats, advancing operation capability to deter threats, and maturing threat mitigation capabilities.

“Together with our interagency partners and industry stakeholders, we will maximize innovation and technology to mitigate insider threats,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said of the roadmap.

Specifically, TSA discussed using artificial intelligence, probabilistic analytics, and data mining to aid development of the insider threat screening and staffing models “to best allocate resources and deploy mitigation measures.” Other technology could be used to directly combat insider threats or automate manual processes to reinvest resources in critical tasks, the roadmap states.

“While we recognize that there is no ‘turn-key’ solution to mitigating insider threat, this roadmap will help implement safeguards that incrementally raise the security baseline,” Pekoske said.