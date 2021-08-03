Eric Olson has stepped down as chief information officer (CIO) at the Department of the Treasury, a Treasury spokesperson confirmed to MeriTalk.

With Olson’s exit, Tony Arcadi is currently serving as acting CIO, according to the Treasury spokesperson. Arcadi has served as associate CIO for the Treasury Department’s enterprise infrastructure operations services since 2016.

Olson stepped in as CIO in 2017, after then-CIO Sonny Bhagowalia was reassigned as a detailee at the Bureau of Fiscal Services. Previously, Olson had served as deputy CIO since August 2015.

According to the Treasury and CIO Council websites, Olson also served as deputy assistant secretary for information systems, and CISO.

Prior to his work at the Treasury, Olson served at the Department of Justice for 12 years. He worked in a variety of different roles, including acting CIO, deputy CIO, acting CTO, director of service engineering, and director of systems engineering.