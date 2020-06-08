Study Details Agency Needs Through EIS Contracts

A new ACT-IAC study found that of 109 solicitations that have completed the General Services Administration (GSA) In-Scope Review (ISR) process, 79 included the move or expansion of Ethernet or Voice Over IP (VOIP).

The study of GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract also found that 27 of the solicitations included Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) capabilities. While SD-WAN is defined as a service offering through the EIS contract currently, agencies involved “are taking advantage of existing flexible service offerings to include SD-WAN in their solicitations.”

Elsewhere, the study noted that agencies have released and awarded 37 EIS Task Orders over one year which have totaled $7.4 billion of the 15-year $50 billion government-wide EIS program awarded in July 2017. Among those task orders include:

“EIS gives agencies forward-leaning and flexible contract solutions that have been designed in collaboration with industry partners and provides streamlined access to mission-essential, cutting-edge services needed to modernize IT infrastructure now and for years to come,” the study said.