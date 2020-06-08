Study Details Agency Needs Through EIS Contracts
A new ACT-IAC study found that of 109 solicitations that have completed the General Services Administration (GSA) In-Scope Review (ISR) process, 79 included the move or expansion of Ethernet or Voice Over IP (VOIP).
The study of GSA’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract also found that 27 of the solicitations included Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) capabilities. While SD-WAN is defined as a service offering through the EIS contract currently, agencies involved “are taking advantage of existing flexible service offerings to include SD-WAN in their solicitations.”
Elsewhere, the study noted that agencies have released and awarded 37 EIS Task Orders over one year which have totaled $7.4 billion of the 15-year $50 billion government-wide EIS program awarded in July 2017. Among those task orders include:
- CenturyLink winning a $1.6 billion task order that could run until 2032 to offer core network services and access services to the Department of Interior.
- The Department of Defense Education Activity also awarded CenturyLink with a $75 million EIS contract to provide virtual private networking, internet, voice, and video services.
- The Social Security Administration awarding CenturyLink with a $470 million EIS contract and a $544 million contract to Verizon to provide wide-area network and high-speed network services to the agency, in addition to a $253.5 million task order awarded to Manhattan Telecommunications Corporation for telecommunications services.
- The Department of Justice awarding a 15-year, $984 million EIS contract to AT&T to help modernize the agency’s networking and add new technologies such as cloud, contact center, and commercial satellite.
- NASA awarding CenturyLink a $14 million contract to ramp up network services speeds.
- Internal Revenue Service awarding a $341 million task order to Verizon for a Toll-Free Contact Center.
- Department of Veterans Affairs awarding a $48.9 million contract to CenturyLink and a $55.6 million task order to AT&T for collocated hosting services.
“EIS gives agencies forward-leaning and flexible contract solutions that have been designed in collaboration with industry partners and provides streamlined access to mission-essential, cutting-edge services needed to modernize IT infrastructure now and for years to come,” the study said.