State Unemployment Systems Checklist Open for Feedback

The Department of Labor (DOL) is planning to reauthorize data collection for the Unemployment Insurance (UI) IT Modernization Pre-Implementation Planning checklist, which states use before “going live” with a new UI Benefits and/or tax system.

“This comprehensive checklist denotes critical functional areas that states should verify prior to launching a new UI IT system including, but not limited to, technical IT functions and UI business processes that interface with the new system,” a Federal Register notice said.

According to the notice, the checklist can be used for verifying “that all necessary system functions are available and/or that alternative workarounds are developed prior to the production launch of the UI IT system to help avoid major disruption of services to UI customers and to prevent delays in making US benefit payments when due.”

DOL is seeking comments for several areas, including:

If the information collection is necessary for proper performance of functions at Labor;

If the information will be utilized and processed in a timely manner;

On the accuracy of Labor’s estimates of the burden and cost of the collection of information;

Ways to enhance quality, utility, and clarity of information collection; and

Ways to minimize the burden of the collection of information for those who are to respond.

Further, DOL is seeking Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA) authorization for the information collection for the next three years as Office of Management and Budget authorization for information collection requests cannot be for more than three years without a renewal.