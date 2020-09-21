State Department: Security Monitoring Improvements Delayed by Pandemic

Worldwide traveling restrictions have limited the Department of State’s progress for its Agency Priority Goal Action Plan of enhancing security monitoring solutions, the agency reported in a September update to its PMA goals.

“Progress in Q3 was limited due to worldwide travel restrictions, the global pandemic, and severe limitations placed on DOS’ robust supply chain,” according to the action plan. “Despite these challenges encountered with COVID-19, the Department’s security engineering personnel continue to make forward progress by performing system designs, developing project schedules and timelines, and procuring the required equipment in preparation for the lifting of travel and shipping restrictions.”

Security monitoring enhancement projects will continue to be delayed, not completed on schedule, or postponed indefinitely until travel restrictions due to COVID-19 are lifted and buildings reopen, the agency said. Key milestones delayed include: conducting no fewer than 60 surveys of State Department facilities and updating 36 State Department facilities with enhanced technical security monitoring solutions. Both of those milestones have had FY20 Q4 due dates.

By September 30, 2021, the Department of State’s goal is to have 20 percent of its facility security monitoring solutions upgraded. 92 facilities represent 20 percent of the total 460 State facilities. Prior to FY20, 21 State facilities were enhanced, leaving 71 remaining facility upgrades to be completed within the Q1 FY20 – Q4 FY21 time frame, the agency said.