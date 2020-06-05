Stanton Starting Monday as GSA ITC Acting Assistant Commissioner

Laura Stanton said this week that she will take over on Monday as acting assistant commissioner of the Office of Information Technology Category (ITC) for the General Services Administration’s (GSA) Federal Acquisition Service (FAS).

She takes over from Bill Zielinski, who said in April he was leaving GSA. He will become CIO in Dallas, Texas. He led IT buying for GSA since October 2018, and aided the transition of Federal agencies to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) communications services contract.

“For people who aren’t involved in EIS it can be sort of a theoretical,” said Stanton, during a June 4 online event hosted by AFFIRM. “All of this has heightened the awareness of IT modernization,” referring to the increased strains on agencies during the COVID-19 pandemic.