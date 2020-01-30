SSA Taps CenturyLink for $470M EIS Contract

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has chosen CenturyLink to provide wide-area network and high-speed network services to the agency via the General Services Administration’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program.

CenturyLink said the task order has a minimum value of $470 million over 15 years. The company said it won the task order with the largest scope under SSA’s dual carrier network approach, including designing and deploying the agency’s 100 gigabit business-critical data replication network.

The work includes providing: Ethernet, virtual private network, intrusion prevention, and self-healing optical wave ring services at more than 1,700 SSA locations in the U.S. and overseas; high-speed cloud connectivity; distributed denial of service (DDoS) protections; and lifecycle engineering services, among others.

GSA also appointed Tom Howder deputy commissioner of FAS; he has been acting deputy commissioner since late 2018. Howder has been with the agency for 30 years, and was head of GSA’s Assisted Acquisition Services portfolio.