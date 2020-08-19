Six TechCongress Scholars Heading to Hill Offices
A half-dozen technology-savvy individuals have been placed with members of Congress through TechCongress, a non-profit founded by a former Hill staffer in order to boost the legislative knowledge of the body on technology issues. The six Congressional Innovation Scholars will spend the next 10 months working for Congress in the following places:
- Zach Barnes will work with the House Energy and Commerce Committee Minority Staff under Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., the committee’s current ranking member, who is not seeking reelection. Barnes will support the committee’s work on issues such as autonomous vehicles and artificial intelligence.
- Jackson Brietzke will work with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Majority staff under Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and provide support on issues relating to national security and cybersecurity.
- Genevieve Fried will work with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., and support issues of algorithmic accountability and justice.
- Crystal Grant will work with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and provide support on oversight, health care, and technology issues.
- Noam Kantor will work with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation staff under Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and the Consumer Protection Subcommittee.
- Sohum Pawar will work with Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., and provide support on cyber and energy/environmental issues.