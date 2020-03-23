Shiao Tapped to Lead National Counterterrorism Center

Lora Shiao, who has served as executive director of the National Counterterrorism Center for the past year, will become the center’s deputy director and serve as acting director, starting April 3 until the Senate confirms a permanent director.

Clare Linkins, the center’s director for strategic operational planning, will replace Shiao as the center’s executive director. Amanda Schoch, assistant director of national intelligence for strategic communications, said in a news release announcing the changes that Linkins will perform the duties of deputy director.

Shiao has two decades of experience serving in the intelligence community, according to her biography. She will be the first woman to lead the NCTC.

Created as an intelligence sharing hub after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, the center was led by Acting Director Russell Travers. Last week, Travers told Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell that he did not want another assignment and would retire. Grenell has been the Acting Director of National Intelligence since February.

President Trump announced he intends to nominate Christopher Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Special Operations and Combating Terrorism, as the permanent director of NCTC. But Miller will first have to be confirmed by the Senate, a process that could take months.

“Chris Miller, if confirmed, will bring a new vision to NCTC,” said Schoch.